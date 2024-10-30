News & Insights

Eden Innovations Releases 2024 Annual Financial Report

October 30, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Eden Innovations Ltd (AU:EDE) has released an update.

Eden Innovations Ltd has released its annual report for the year ending June 2024, showcasing its financial performance and ongoing innovations. The report provides insights into the company’s operations, financial position, and overall strategy aimed at driving growth and shareholder value. Investors and market enthusiasts can glean valuable information about the company’s future direction and potential investment opportunities.

