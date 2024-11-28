News & Insights

Eddy Smart Home Solutions Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 28, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (TSE:EDY) has released an update.

Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. reported a 56% increase in in-building devices and a 10% rise in contracted revenue for Q3 2024, highlighting strong market traction and growth potential. The company also improved its financial position by fully repaying debt facilities and significantly reducing expenses, leading to a reduced net loss compared to the previous year.

