Eddy Smart Home Solutions Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. reported a 56% increase in in-building devices and a 10% rise in contracted revenue for Q3 2024, highlighting strong market traction and growth potential. The company also improved its financial position by fully repaying debt facilities and significantly reducing expenses, leading to a reduced net loss compared to the previous year.

