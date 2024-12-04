EDAP TMS Unveils Promising HIFU Study Results

EDAP TMS (EDAP) has released an update.

EDAP TMS has announced significant findings from the HIFI study, highlighting the effectiveness of its Focal One robotic HIFU technology in treating localized prostate cancer. The study, published in European Urology, shows Focal One as a less invasive alternative to surgery with better outcomes in urinary continence and erectile function. These results could increase the adoption of Focal One as a primary treatment option, offering a promising advancement in prostate cancer care.

