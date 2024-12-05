ECR Minerals Updates Share Admission Date and Gold Prospects

ECR Minerals (GB:ECR) has released an update.

ECR Minerals, focused on gold exploration in Australia, announced an update to its recent £950,000 subscription, with the new ordinary shares set to be admitted to trading on AIM on 16 December 2024. Originally slated for 9 December, the admission date was corrected to align with the broker’s intentions. ECR’s Australian subsidiaries hold promising gold projects, offering potential growth opportunities for investors.

