ECP Growth Ltd Reports Substantial Holder’s Increased Voting Power

ECP Emerging Growth Ltd. (AU:ECP) has released an update.

ECP Emerging Growth Limited has reported a slight increase in the voting power of its substantial holder, EC Pohl & Co Pty Ltd, from 29.7% to 30.3%, as of May 30, 2024. The change reflects a difference of 114,631 votes, indicating a growing interest of EC Pohl & Co in the company’s performance. No new associates have been reported, and the investment manager retains the ability to vote and dispose of the securities.

For further insights into AU:ECP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.