ECP Growth Ltd Reports Substantial Holder’s Increased Voting Power

May 31, 2024 — 03:48 am EDT

ECP Emerging Growth Ltd. (AU:ECP) has released an update.

ECP Emerging Growth Limited has reported a slight increase in the voting power of its substantial holder, EC Pohl & Co Pty Ltd, from 29.7% to 30.3%, as of May 30, 2024. The change reflects a difference of 114,631 votes, indicating a growing interest of EC Pohl & Co in the company’s performance. No new associates have been reported, and the investment manager retains the ability to vote and dispose of the securities.

