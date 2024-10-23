Ecowise Holdings Seeks to Resume Share Trading

Ecowise Holdings Limited (SG:5CT) has released an update.

Ecowise Holdings Limited has submitted a proposal to resume trading of its shares on the SGX-ST, aiming to lift the trading suspension. The proposal includes a clean audit opinion, a sustainable business model, and sufficient working capital to ensure the company’s viability. Shareholders can expect further updates as the situation develops.

