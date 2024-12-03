Ecovyst price target raised to $10 from $9 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Ecovyst (ECVT) to $10 from $9 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company having put its Advanced Materials & Catalysts – AM&C – business under strategic review, and while the timing of the sale is less than ideal, the management would likely look to unlock value based on normalized earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Given a limited number of high-quality catalyst businesses, this is a positive option for Ecovyst, BMO adds.

