ECO's Focus on Dividend-Payments Bodes Well: More Upside Ahead?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO has long been a reliable dividend stock in the Zacks Transportation sector. With a current yield of 16.6%, its payouts are no doubt appealing.

Dividend-paying stocks are known for providing steady income and typically experience less volatility than non-dividend payers. As a result, they are often viewed as dependable vehicles for long-term wealth creation, with dividends helping to offset the effects of economic turbulence — conditions that remain prevalent today. Okeanis Eco Tankers scores well in that respect.

Driven by strong free cash flows, Okeanis Eco Tankers has a strong history with respect to issuing dividends, making the stock a hot favorite for income investors. Currently, the shipping company shells out $8 per share as a dividend (on an annual basis). ECO's payout ratio currently sits at 109% of earnings.

As the company operates in the volatile shipping market, dividend payouts fluctuate significantly quarter to quarter based on vessel charter rates and profitability. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2025, the company’s board declared a dividend of $1.55 per share. That increased to $2 per share, as per the first-quarter 2026 announcement, highlighting a bullish outlook for profitability. The dividend will be paid on June 5, 2026.

The dividend declared in the March quarter was the 16th consecutive quarterly dividend declared and represented 88% of the company’s reported net income. This was the highest quarterly dividend amount since the company's inception.

Taking a Peek at Some Other Dividend-Paying Transportation Stocks

Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP, another shipping company, is also actively paying dividends to its shareholders. Earlier this year, Seanergy Maritime announced a 53.8% increase in its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share. Over the past five years, Seanergy Maritime has increased its dividend seven times.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, has also been rewarding its shareholders with dividends. In February, Wabtec’s board of directors approved a dividend hike of 24%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 31 cents per share ($1.24 annualized) from 25 cents ($1 annualized). The move reflects WAB’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

ECO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers have gained in triple digits (% wise) in the past year. Courtesy of this upbeat price performance, ECO’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation-Shipping industry in the same timeframe.

1-Year Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ECO trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 6.08X. ECO is inexpensive compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ECO’s Zacks Rank

ECO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.