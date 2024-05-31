Ecora Resources Executes Share Buyback

Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.

Ecora Resources PLC has acquired 91,503 of its own ordinary shares, as part of a share buyback program announced earlier, with the shares to be held in treasury. Following the transaction, Ecora’s total issued share count stands at 261,732,553, with 248,412,084 carrying voting rights. Shareholders may use these figures to assess changes in their percentage holdings.

