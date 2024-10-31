News & Insights

Ecopetrol Resumes Key Drilling Operations in Colombia

October 31, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A. has received a favorable decision from the Santa Marta Tribunal, allowing it and its partner Petrobras to resume drilling operations in the Tayrona exploratory drilling area. This ruling, which overturns a previous court order, is crucial for ensuring Colombia’s energy security. Ecopetrol emphasizes its commitment to safety, environmental respect, and community dialogue.

