Ecopetrol Resumes Key Drilling Operations in Colombia

Ecopetrol S.A. has received a favorable decision from the Santa Marta Tribunal, allowing it and its partner Petrobras to resume drilling operations in the Tayrona exploratory drilling area. This ruling, which overturns a previous court order, is crucial for ensuring Colombia’s energy security. Ecopetrol emphasizes its commitment to safety, environmental respect, and community dialogue.

