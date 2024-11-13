News & Insights

Stocks

Ecopetrol Reports Strong 2024 Earnings Amid Global Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 05:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A. has demonstrated resilience amid a challengingglobal market reporting a net income of COP 11 trillion for the first nine months of 2024, with an impressive EBITDA margin of 43%. The company successfully issued international bonds worth USD 1,750 million, underscoring investor confidence in its financial strength. Ecopetrol’s diversification efforts and commitment to renewable energy further highlight its strategic growth and sustainability goals.

For further insights into EC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.