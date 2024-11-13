Ecopetrol Reports Strong 2024 Earnings Amid Global Challenges

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A. has demonstrated resilience amid a challengingglobal market reporting a net income of COP 11 trillion for the first nine months of 2024, with an impressive EBITDA margin of 43%. The company successfully issued international bonds worth USD 1,750 million, underscoring investor confidence in its financial strength. Ecopetrol’s diversification efforts and commitment to renewable energy further highlight its strategic growth and sustainability goals.

