Ecopetrol Maintains Stable Credit Rating Amid SCP Downgrade

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Fitch Ratings has maintained Ecopetrol’s global credit rating at BB+ with a stable outlook, while adjusting its Standalone Credit Profile from ‘bbb’ to ‘bbb-‘. Despite the downgrade in SCP, Ecopetrol’s robust position as Colombia’s leading oil and gas producer, and its significant energy transmission operations in Latin America, continue to underscore its strategic importance and solid financial profile. This reflects its capacity to remain within the Investment Grade range.

