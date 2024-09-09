Economic Slowdown Ahead? Sector ETFs to Play

Wall Street has seen a somber start to September. Throughout last week, market volatility persisted. Despite initial gains, all three major indexes recorded significant weekly declines. The S&P 500 lost 4.3% last week. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.8% last week and the Dow Jones declined 2.9%.

The U.S. market has been fluctuating as investors analyzed the jobs report and manufacturing report, gauging implications for an upcoming interest rate cut and the economy's strength. The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in August while the unemployment rate ticked lower.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday showed the labor market added 142,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in August, fewer additions than the 165,000 expected by economists, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. The previous month’s figures were also revised downward, indicating a sustained cooling in the labor market. Despite this, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%.

The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly down to 47.9 in August from a preliminary reading of 48 and hints at the deterioration in the health of the U.S. manufacturing sector so far this year.

Production decreased for the first time in seven months as sales continued to decline amid increasing reports of demand weakness. A renewed reduction in employment was also recorded due to spare capacity in the sector.

Impact on Federal Reserve Policy

The report altered expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision. Traders, reflected in the CME FedWatch tool, now see a 50% probability of a 50-basis-point rate cut, up significantly from the earlier projections.

Time for Safe-Sector ETFs?

Investors can seek refuge in safe sectors like consumer staples, healthcare, real estate and utilities. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like US Consumer Goods iShares ETF IYK, Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF FTXG and Consumer Staples ETF Vanguard VDC have been hovering around a 52-week high lately.

Consumer Staples ETFs

Consumer staples ETFs are exchange-traded funds that focus on companies producing essential goods that consumers buy regularly, regardless of economic conditions. These typically include items like food, beverages, household goods, and personal care products. This sector and its related ETFs are non-cyclical in nature.

Healthcare ETFs

Healthcare ETFs are often considered a safe investment. Healthcare is a defensive sector, meaning it's less sensitive to economic cycles compared to other sectors. People need healthcare services regardless of the economic climate, which can lead to more stable performance. US Healthcare Providers iShares ETF IHF is also hovering around a 52-week high.

Real Estate ETFs

The sector provides broad exposure to U.S. real estate investment trusts and real estate stocks. The sector fares better in a low-rate environment and yields high. With the Fed likely to cut rates in September, the sector should outperform. Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ yields 3.75% annually and charges 13 bps in fees.

Utilities ETFs

The Utility sector tends to be stable and provides consistent dividends. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF XLU, which charges 9 bps in fees and yields 2.86% annually. Fidelity Utilities MSCI ETF FUTY, which yields 2.86% annually and charges 8 bps in fees, recently hit a 52-week high.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ): ETF Research Reports

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.