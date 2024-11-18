News & Insights

Ecomembrane S.P.A. Expands in Renewable Energy Markets

November 18, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Ecomembrane S.P.A. (IT:ECMB) has released an update.

Ecomembrane S.P.A., a pioneer in renewable energy solutions, recently announced that it did not engage in share buybacks during the mid-November 2024 period. Despite this, the company retains a small percentage of its shares and continues to expand its global presence in the biogas and photovoltaic sectors. With a strong track record and international reach, Ecomembrane remains committed to leading innovations in green energy.

