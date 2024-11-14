Ecolomondo’s Mario Girard Resigns for Tokyo Role

Ecolomondo Corporation (TSE:ECM) has released an update.

Ecolomondo Corporation, a leader in sustainable tire recycling technology, announced the resignation of Mario Girard from its Board of Directors as he takes on a new role as Quebec’s Delegate General in Tokyo. Girard, who significantly contributed to the company and chaired its Compensation Committee, leaves after transforming the financial and environmental landscape at the Quebec Port Authority. While the board will not replace him immediately, the company expresses gratitude for his contributions and anticipates further growth in the cleantech space.

