Ecolomondo Secures $2M Credit Boost for Expansion

Ecolomondo Corporation has secured a $2 million credit facility from Export Development Canada to support its Hawkesbury subsidiary’s expansion, including new milling equipment. This financial move aims to strengthen the company’s innovative tire recycling operations, with planned disbursements over eight months.

