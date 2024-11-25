News & Insights

Ecolomondo Secures $2M Credit Boost for Expansion

November 25, 2024 — 09:44 am EST

Ecolomondo Corporation (TSE:ECM) has released an update.

Ecolomondo Corporation has secured a $2 million credit facility from Export Development Canada to support its Hawkesbury subsidiary’s expansion, including new milling equipment. This financial move aims to strengthen the company’s innovative tire recycling operations, with planned disbursements over eight months.

