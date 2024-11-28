News & Insights

Ecolomondo Reports Strong Sales Growth in 2024

November 28, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Ecolomondo Corporation (TSE:ECM) has released an update.

Ecolomondo Corporation has reported significant growth in sales for the first nine months of 2024, recording a 167% increase compared to the previous year. The company also secured a $3 million loan and completed a private placement to support its Hawkesbury plant operations, while continuing to enhance its production capabilities.

