Ecolomondo Reports Strong Sales Growth in 2024

Ecolomondo Corporation has reported significant growth in sales for the first nine months of 2024, recording a 167% increase compared to the previous year. The company also secured a $3 million loan and completed a private placement to support its Hawkesbury plant operations, while continuing to enhance its production capabilities.

