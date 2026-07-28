Ecolab Raises 2026 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Ecolab (ECL) increased expectations for full year 2026 adjusted earnings per share to the $8.05 to $8.25 range, rising 7% to 10% versus last year, which is higher than prior expectations of $8.03 to $8.23. The company said this range reflects strong underlying performance and a short-term impact from non-cash amortization and financing costs of the CoolIT acquisition. The company currently anticipates quantifiable special charges in 2026 to be approximately $0.75 to $0.80 per share, principally related to restructuring charges and acquisition and integration costs.

Ecolab expects reported sales in the second half of 2026 to increase 12% to 14%. Organic sales growth is expected to accelerate to the 6% to 7% range in the second half of the year. The company anticipates adjusted operating income margin in the second half of the year to be approximately 19% and an organic operating income margin of approximately 20%.

Ecolab expects third quarter adjusted earnings per share in the $2.13 to $2.23 range, rising 3% to 8% compared with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.07 a year ago. The company currently expects quantifiable special charges in the third quarter of 2026 to be approximately $0.28 per share, principally related to acquisition and integration costs and restructuring charges.

Second quarter earnings totaled $534.9 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $524.2 million, or $1.84 per share, last year. Excluding items, Ecolab reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.09, up 11% from a year ago. Revenue rose 9.7% to $4.415 billion from $4.025 billion, last year. Organic sales were up 5%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Ecolab shares are up 1.19 percent to $275.00.

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