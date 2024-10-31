Ecolab price target raised to $235 from $221 at Berenberg

Berenberg raised the firm’s price target on Ecolab (ECL) to $235 from $221 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm thinks the stock’s valuation “has become stretched and that, at current levels, the company has no margin of error on delivering its financial targets.”

