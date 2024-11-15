Ecolab 10% Owner Sold $75.80M In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 14, WILLIAM GATES III, 10% Owner at Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, III sold 304,328 shares of Ecolab. The total transaction value is $75,804,251.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Ecolab shares down by 0.0%, trading at $247.61.

About Ecolab

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is theglobal marketshare leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Ecolab: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Ecolab's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 43.44%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.6, Ecolab showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 34.73 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.53 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.99, Ecolab demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Ecolab's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.