EcoGraf Confirms Stable Prospects for Epanko Project

EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.
EcoGraf Limited has reaffirmed the stability of production targets and financial forecasts for its Epanko Graphite Project, based on a comprehensive Bankable Feasibility Study and Pre-Development Program. The project, with an 18-year mine life, is underpinned by a combination of measured, indicated, and inferred resources. Despite the use of inferred resources, the project’s economic feasibility remains robust, providing investors with a promising outlook.
