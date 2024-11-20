News & Insights

EcoGraf Confirms Stable Prospects for Epanko Project

November 20, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.

EcoGraf Limited has reaffirmed the stability of production targets and financial forecasts for its Epanko Graphite Project, based on a comprehensive Bankable Feasibility Study and Pre-Development Program. The project, with an 18-year mine life, is underpinned by a combination of measured, indicated, and inferred resources. Despite the use of inferred resources, the project’s economic feasibility remains robust, providing investors with a promising outlook.

TipRanks
