EcoGraf Confirms Stable Prospects for Epanko Project

EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EcoGraf Limited has reaffirmed the stability of production targets and financial forecasts for its Epanko Graphite Project, based on a comprehensive Bankable Feasibility Study and Pre-Development Program. The project, with an 18-year mine life, is underpinned by a combination of measured, indicated, and inferred resources. Despite the use of inferred resources, the project’s economic feasibility remains robust, providing investors with a promising outlook.

For further insights into AU:EGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.