Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Schedules AGM for December

October 22, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (TSE:EOG) has released an update.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd., listed on TSX-V and AIM, has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 27, 2024, in Toronto. The company is focused on offshore exploration in South Africa, Namibia, and Guyana, aiming to create value through low carbon intensity oil and gas projects in emerging markets.

