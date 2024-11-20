Eclipx Group’s Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.
Eclipx Group Ltd. announced a change in director Robert McDonald’s interest, with an acquisition of 14,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $3.24 each, increasing his total holdings to 25,000 shares. This move highlights the director’s growing confidence and investment in the company, which may intrigue investors observing insider activities.
