Eckoh PLC Sees Notable Stake Acquisition by TFG

November 01, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

November 01, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

Eckoh plc (GB:ECK) has released an update.

Eckoh PLC has announced a change in their voting rights, with TFG Asset Management UK LLP acquiring a 7.5664% stake in the company. This acquisition reflects significant interest in Eckoh’s shares, highlighting potential strategic maneuvers in the financial market. Investors may find this development indicative of future market movements.

