ECIT AS Expands in Iceland with KPMG Acquisition

November 06, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

ECIT AS (DE:3CZ) has released an update.

ECIT AS is set to enhance its presence in Iceland’s accounting and payroll sector by acquiring up to 90% of KPMG Bókað ehf, with plans to finalize the deal by January 2025. This strategic move is expected to bolster ECIT’s financial and administrative services within the region. The acquisition will be settled in cash, with KPMG holding a minority stake post-transaction.

