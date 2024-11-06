ECIT AS Expands in Iceland with KPMG Acquisition

ECIT AS (DE:3CZ) has released an update.

ECIT AS is set to enhance its presence in Iceland’s accounting and payroll sector by acquiring up to 90% of KPMG Bókað ehf, with plans to finalize the deal by January 2025. This strategic move is expected to bolster ECIT’s financial and administrative services within the region. The acquisition will be settled in cash, with KPMG holding a minority stake post-transaction.

For further insights into DE:3CZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.