ECIT AS to Delist Class B Shares from Oslo

November 14, 2024 — 11:33 am EST

ECIT AS (DE:3CZ) has released an update.

ECIT AS has announced its decision to delist its class B shares from Euronext Growth Oslo following a compulsory acquisition by ECIT BidCo AS. This move comes as ECIT AS consolidates its position with a single shareholder, reflecting its ongoing strategic adjustments in the market. Founded in 2013, ECIT continues to expand its influence in the accounting, payroll, and IT services sectors across multiple countries.

