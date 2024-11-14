ECIT AS to Delist Class B Shares from Oslo

ECIT AS (DE:3CZ) has released an update.

ECIT AS has announced its decision to delist its class B shares from Euronext Growth Oslo following a compulsory acquisition by ECIT BidCo AS. This move comes as ECIT AS consolidates its position with a single shareholder, reflecting its ongoing strategic adjustments in the market. Founded in 2013, ECIT continues to expand its influence in the accounting, payroll, and IT services sectors across multiple countries.

For further insights into DE:3CZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.