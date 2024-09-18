EchoStar's Hughes Expands Portfolio With Latest HS600 Media Player

EchoStar Corporation’s SATS subsidiary, Hughes Network Systems, recently took digital signage to the next level with the launch of the HS600 Media Player. The initiative is aimed at aiding businesses to streamline their content delivery to any HDMI-enabled screen.



The state-of-the-art device is engineered to provide businesses with a seamless digital signage experience, offering the ability to integrate live television and other high-quality video content into existing display setups without requiring expensive equipment upgrades. The HS600 integrates with the Hughes MediaSignage platform, a cloud-based content management system. It offers a range of templates, making it easy to create professional and visually engaging displays. With this platform, businesses can effectively manage a broad spectrum of content, from promotional videos to company information, or live programming.



The cutting-edge features of HS600 find their usage in sectors like retail, manufacturing, hospitality and other deskless settings where engaging customers and employees remain the primary focus. The HS600 allows retailers to display promotions, feature products and inform customers about in-store deals and services in real-time. In a hospitality environment, restaurants and bars can use the media player to promote menu items while streaming live sports and entertainment. The seamless fusion of entertainment and information is instrumental in keeping guests engaged and boosting sales simultaneously.



Hughes is making significant strides in the digital signage industry with the newly launched media player. Its seamless integration with existing screens, paired with Hughes’ cloud-based content management system, allows businesses to deliver relevant, real-time information and entertainment that drives engagement and improves communication, with a greater return on investment.

Hughes’ Innovative Offerings Are Gaining Momentum

Hughes remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously investing in its differentiated product portfolio. In July 2024, it introduced a small business package from Hughes Managed Cybersecurity that safeguards the interests of its employees and customers. The acclaimed solution can provide cyber protection, content filtering, higher network availability, flexible Wi-Fi connectivity and real-time threat intelligence.



In May 2024, Hughes unveiled Low Earth Orbit Electronically Steerable Antenna for In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity. The premium technology provides uninterrupted, superfast and enterprise-grade connectivity for global commercial aviation.



Unique product launch strategies to capture a major chunk of the highly competitive satellites and communication market are boosting SATS’ stock trajectory.



EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers.

SATS’ Potential Subscriber Losses Affect the Top Line

Net subscriber losses in Pay-TV, Retail Wireless and Broadband and satellite services are weighing on the top-line performance. In the last reported quarter, SATS revenues fell 9% year over year to $3.96 billion. The top line also missed the consensus mark by 0.6%. Soft revenues generated from pay-TV, Retail Wireless and Broadband and satellite services businesses amid growth in the 5G Network Deployment further dampened its results.

SATS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

At present, EchoStar has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). SATS’ shares are up 4.2% in the pre-market trading on Sept. 18. Shares of the company have gained 41.3% against the sub-industry’s decline of 14.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Harmonic Inc. HLIT, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. HLIT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ANET and UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



Harmonic enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. HLIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%.



Arista Networks supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets like cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, ANET delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Ubiquiti company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.