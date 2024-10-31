News & Insights

Echelon Resources Reports Strong Quarter and Growth Plans

October 31, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources Limited, formerly New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited, reported a strong quarter ended September 2024, with a 60% increase in Amadeus production receipts and a dividend payment of AUD 1.5 cents per share. The company has enhanced its stake in Mereenie by 25% and secured long-term Gas Sales Agreements with the Northern Territory Government, ensuring stable revenue until 2030. Despite a less than expected outcome from the Booth-1 well in the Perth Basin, Echelon continues to plan further drilling activities, supported by robust production volumes.

