Echelon Resources Reports Strong Quarter and Growth Plans

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources Limited, formerly New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited, reported a strong quarter ended September 2024, with a 60% increase in Amadeus production receipts and a dividend payment of AUD 1.5 cents per share. The company has enhanced its stake in Mereenie by 25% and secured long-term Gas Sales Agreements with the Northern Territory Government, ensuring stable revenue until 2030. Despite a less than expected outcome from the Booth-1 well in the Perth Basin, Echelon continues to plan further drilling activities, supported by robust production volumes.

For further insights into AU:ECH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.