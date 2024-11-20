Echelon Resources Reports Strong Growth Amid Strategic Moves

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Echelon Resources Limited has announced significant growth, with a 43% increase in underlying NPAT and a 41% boost in reserves, driven by strategic acquisitions and new gas sales agreements. The company declared a 4.5 pence per share dividend, yielding over 10%, making it a standout among ASX-listed oil and gas producers. Despite challenges in New Zealand operations, Echelon remains committed to optimizing production and maximizing shareholder returns.

For further insights into AU:ECH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.