Echelon Resources Reports Strong Growth Amid Strategic Moves

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.
Echelon Resources Limited has announced significant growth, with a 43% increase in underlying NPAT and a 41% boost in reserves, driven by strategic acquisitions and new gas sales agreements. The company declared a 4.5 pence per share dividend, yielding over 10%, making it a standout among ASX-listed oil and gas producers. Despite challenges in New Zealand operations, Echelon remains committed to optimizing production and maximizing shareholder returns.
