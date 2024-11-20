News & Insights

Stocks

Echelon Resources Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 20, 2024 — 04:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Echelon Resources, formerly known as New Zealand Oil & Gas, has made significant strides in 2024 by acquiring additional interests in the Mereenie field and advancing developments in the Mahato field. The company reported a net profit of NZ$3.9 million and increased operating cashflow, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder returns. With new exploration initiatives on the horizon, Echelon continues to position itself as a leading player in the Australasian energy sector.

For further insights into AU:ECH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NZEOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.