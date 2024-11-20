Echelon Resources Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources, formerly known as New Zealand Oil & Gas, has made significant strides in 2024 by acquiring additional interests in the Mereenie field and advancing developments in the Mahato field. The company reported a net profit of NZ$3.9 million and increased operating cashflow, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder returns. With new exploration initiatives on the horizon, Echelon continues to position itself as a leading player in the Australasian energy sector.

