News & Insights

Stocks

Echelon Resources Approves Key Resolutions at Annual Meeting

November 20, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Echelon Resources Limited, a prominent energy exploration company in Australasia, successfully passed all five resolutions at its recent Annual Meeting, including the election of four directors and the authorization for the board to set the auditor’s remuneration. With a diverse portfolio of oil and gas assets in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia, the company continues to explore new opportunities and uphold strong ESG standards.

For further insights into AU:ECH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NZEOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.