Echelon Resources Approves Key Resolutions at Annual Meeting

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.
Echelon Resources Limited, a prominent energy exploration company in Australasia, successfully passed all five resolutions at its recent Annual Meeting, including the election of four directors and the authorization for the board to set the auditor’s remuneration. With a diverse portfolio of oil and gas assets in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia, the company continues to explore new opportunities and uphold strong ESG standards.
