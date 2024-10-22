Echelon Resources Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Plans

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual Meeting virtually on November 21, focusing on the re-election of key directors and auditor’s remuneration approval. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online or via postal voting to influence decisions on these resolutions. The board recommends voting in favor of the nominees, highlighting their diverse expertise in the oil and gas industry.

