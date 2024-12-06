News & Insights

ECD Automotive Design Expands with First Retail Presence

December 06, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from ECD Automotive Design ( (ECDA) ) is now available.

ECD Automotive Design, renowned for its bespoke restorations of classic vehicles, is launching its first retail presence in collaboration with One Drivers Club in West Palm Beach. This strategic partnership will offer an immersive design center where clients can customize their luxury vehicles, leveraging One Drivers Club’s prestigious location and membership. The venture marks a significant expansion for ECD, enhancing its customer engagement by combining high-end design with a unique retail experience.

