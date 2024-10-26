News & Insights

EC World Real Estate Trust Faces Legal Challenges

October 26, 2024 — 02:42 am EDT

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:BWCU) has released an update.

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust is entangled in a legal battle with the issuance of an enforcement order by the Singapore High Court. This development follows a charge over 58 million units of EC World REIT, representing 7.2% of its total issued units, linked to obligations of Forchn Global Pte. Ltd.

