EBS Stock Rises on FDA Nod for ACAM2000 in Mpox Indication

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS announced that the FDA has approved its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking a label expansion for ACAM2000 (Smallpox and Mpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live) to include prevention of mpox disease in individuals who are at increased risk of the disease.

Shares of the company were up in pre-market trading on Friday following the announcement of the news.

ACAM2000 is currently approved by the FDA as a single dose for active immunization against smallpox disease in individuals who stand at high risk of smallpox infection.

The latest approval for the mpox indication was based on previously available human safety data and data from an animal study, which demonstrated that the ACAM2000 vaccine was effective in protecting against the mpox virus, previously called monkeypox.

EBS Stock Outperforming Industry

Shares of Emergent have skyrocketed 271.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s 0.2% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mpox is a disease similar to smallpox, although it is usually less severe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox as a Global Health Emergency.

Though the outbreak is mainly centered in central and west Africa, the virus has also been observed in other parts of the world.

Earlier this month, EBS filed an Expression of Interest (EOI) with the WHO for its evaluation of the ACAM2000 vaccine to be given an Emergency Use Listing related to the mpox outbreak.

The company is looking to donate 50,000 doses of ACAM2000 across impacted countries in central Africa.

EBS’ Smallpox Vaccine Portfolio

Emergent’s smallpox vaccines portfolio comprises sales from ACAM2000, VIGIV and Tembexa.

In the first six months of 2024, sales of smallpox vaccine totaled $68.1 million, down 48% on a year-over-year basis. This decrease was primarily due to the timing of USG purchases of ACAM2000.

Now that ACAM2000 is also approved for mpox disease, it remains to be seen whether it is able to drive sales for Emergent’s smallpox vaccine portfolio. The FDA approval for the ACAM2000 vaccine in mpox indication should provide an edge for Emergent over its competitors who are developing mpox vaccine.

