eBay price target raised to $63 from $53 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney raised the firm’s price target on eBay (EBAY) to $63 from $53 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares following what the firm describes as a “Beat & Lower Q3 EPS print.” Q3 results were “fundamentally positive,” but the Q4 outlook contemplates “a challenging operating environment,” notes the firm, which also points out that eBay provided preliminary FY25 commentary that was “largely supportive of existing estimates.”

