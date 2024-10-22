eBay dropping rare basketball trading cards in 24-hour auction series

eBay (EBAY) announces “Gametime Gets” – a curation of basketball cards that drop when players hit milestones on the court, available for only 24 hours. Each of the 50 valuable trading cards – and the on-court milestones that make them available – were selected by former WNBA MVP and basketball analyst Candace Parker. With ‘basketball card’ searched more than 10,000 times per day on eBay globally during 2023, “Gametime Gets” gives fans a chance to bring home the thrill of the game. Starting October 22, fans can view the full “Gametime Gets” collection, along with the career benchmarks, league-wide records and single-game achievements that will trigger them to drop, at ebay.com/gametimegets. With bidding for each card starting at 24 cents, as an homage to the game’s 24-second shot clock, everyone has an opportunity to get in on the action.

