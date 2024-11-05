Ebara Jitsugyo Anticipates Record Profits Amid Mixed Q3 Results

Ebara Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (JP:6328) has released an update.

Ebara Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. reports a mixed financial performance for Q3 2024 with a slight decrease in orders received and net sales, but an increase in operating profit and overall profit. Despite the challenges, the company remains optimistic, expecting to achieve record high net sales and operating profit for the second consecutive year. Strong demand in water infrastructure and capital investment supports their positive outlook.

For further insights into JP:6328 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.