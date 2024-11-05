News & Insights

Ebara Jitsugyo Anticipates Record Profits Amid Mixed Q3 Results

November 05, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Ebara Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (JP:6328) has released an update.

Ebara Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. reports a mixed financial performance for Q3 2024 with a slight decrease in orders received and net sales, but an increase in operating profit and overall profit. Despite the challenges, the company remains optimistic, expecting to achieve record high net sales and operating profit for the second consecutive year. Strong demand in water infrastructure and capital investment supports their positive outlook.

