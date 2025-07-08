Eaton Vance Total Return Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EVTR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (Symbol: EVTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.51, changing hands as low as $50.44 per share. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVTR's low point in its 52 week range is $49.26 per share, with $52.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.46.

