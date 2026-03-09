Eaton Invests $75 Mln In SPAN To Advance Home Electrification

Markets
(RTTNews) - Eaton Corporation (ETN), an intelligent power management company, announced on Monday a strategic partnership with SPAN to accelerate affordable home electrification.

As part of the partnership, Eaton will invest $75 million in SPAN to support the company's next phase of growth and innovation.

The companies plan to bring SPAN smart electrical panels to market, providing homeowners with whole-home energy insights and advanced power control. The technology helps manage electricity usage more efficiently, reducing costs for new home construction and retrofit projects while lowering demand on the power grid.

This collaboration aligns with Eaton's "Home as a Grid" strategy, which focuses on flexible home energy systems.

Joint solutions integrating SPAN smart panels and Eaton protection technologies are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2026.

ETN is currently trading at $340.74, down $7.01 or 2.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

