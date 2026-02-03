Eaton Corp. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.132 billion, or $2.91 per share. This compares with $971 million, or $2.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.297 billion or $3.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $7.055 billion from $6.240 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.132 Bln. vs. $971 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.91 vs. $2.45 last year. -Revenue: $7.055 Bln vs. $6.240 Bln last year.

