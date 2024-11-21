EasyJet Shares: Bank of America Adjusts Stake

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.
Bank of America Corporation has adjusted its holdings in EasyJet, decreasing its overall voting rights from 8.95% to 8.86%. This change reflects a slight reduction in both direct and indirect voting rights, capturing the attention of investors monitoring EasyJet’s shareholder dynamics. Stakeholders may want to keep an eye on how these shifts could impact EasyJet’s strategic decisions moving forward.
