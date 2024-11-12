EasyJet Executives Boost Shareholdings Through Incentive Plan

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.

EasyJet plc’s managerial team, including top executives like the CFO and COO, have recently increased their shareholdings through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This initiative allows UK employees to purchase shares using deductions from their salaries, reflecting a commitment to aligning the interests of management with shareholders. The shares were acquired at a price of £5.43 each, underscoring the management’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

