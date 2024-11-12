News & Insights

Stocks

EasyJet Executives Boost Shareholdings Through Incentive Plan

November 12, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.

EasyJet plc’s managerial team, including top executives like the CFO and COO, have recently increased their shareholdings through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This initiative allows UK employees to purchase shares using deductions from their salaries, reflecting a commitment to aligning the interests of management with shareholders. The shares were acquired at a price of £5.43 each, underscoring the management’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into GB:EZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EJTTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.