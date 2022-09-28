Easy Ways to Develop Confidence at the Workplace

There’s a big difference between having talent and thinking you do.

Offices worldwide are filled with people who are “faking it until they make it” and people who are actual experts, but are so wracked with self-doubt that only few realize just how capable they are.

Put another way: Confidence is as much of an office commodity as productivity, but it’s one that few people understand—and even fewer recognize that they can develop confidence on their own.

When it comes to the intersection of confidence and competence, there’s surprisingly little overlap. A 2011 study found just 9% of people possessed both skills. But people who possess a moderate amount of confidence are more likely to explore or take realistic risks.

Beware overconfidence, however, as that often indicates a lack of awareness about your own limitations and, obviously, can be off-putting to coworkers, managers or employees.

So how do you find a balance between the two? Step one is taking a frank assessment of your own skillsets. Recognize your strengths (ignoring the imposter syndrome whispering your ear) and be aware of your shortcomings. And if you’re incapable of doing this objectively, ask a supervisor or trusted friend.

Once you know where you need improvement, work on that—quietly. Don’t draw attention to your flaws, but similarly don’t point them out to others. That could mean anything from overpreparing for a meeting or project to taking classes or using personal time to strengthen a skill.

Many workers, because they lack confidence, won’t speak up at meetings or huddles when they have ideas they think could benefit their workplace. By doing so, however, they miss the opportunity to influence decisions, build credibility (which, in and of itself, boosts confidence) and solve problems.

Women, especially those under the age of 25, have the biggest problems with confidence. A study by Harvard Business Review found that just over 30% of women are confident in those early years of their career, compared to roughly half of men.

But over time, that tends to grow. By the age of 40 or so, men and women share equal levels of confidence. And by the time they get to 60, women are more confident workers than men.

“According to our data, men gain just 8.5 percentile points in confidence from age 25 to their 60+ years. Women, on the other hand, gain 29 percentile points,” the report reads.

That lack of early confidence, though, prevents many women from applying for certain jobs, as they feel they don’t match the listed qualifications.

“A man and woman with identical credentials, who both lack experience for a higher-level position, come to different conclusions about being prepared for the promotion,” reads the report. “The man is more inclined to assume that he can learn what he’s missing, while in the new job. He says to himself, ‘I am close enough.’ The woman is inclined to be more wary, and less willing to step up in that circumstance.”

So how do you build confidence? It really comes down to finding ways to assert yourself, without being overbearing. So start small, whether that’s interacting with someone you normally wouldn’t or just making yourself visible at meetings. Be mindful of your language, eliminating phrases that unconsciously raise doubts about your abilities (i.e. “I could be wrong, but…” or “this might be crazy but…”).

Work on things like maintaining eye contact and standing straight. And recognize that these changes will take time. Confidence, especially when it’s based on a genuine assessment of your skills, is something that rarely happens overnight. But by not giving in to setbacks and following through, even when you’re scared to, you’ll find yourself in a better position, both at work and in your own day-to-day life.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.