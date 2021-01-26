Telecommuting Could be Holding Women Back in the Workplace

The glass ceiling isn’t the only thing that’s preventing equality at the workplace. Now, thanks to the pandemic, there’s a growing digital divide as well.

A 2020 report by Catalyst found that 62% of female employees felt COVID-19 and working from home has negatively impacted their prospects for promotion. (Among executives, just 29% felt their chances of promotion had been damaged.)

One of the reasons for this concern is videoconferencing. Some 21% of women said they felt overlooked by a coworker during virtual meetings and 19% said they had been ignored in a meeting.

A Brigham Young University study had similarly worrisome findings. Women, Jessica Preece, associate professor in political science at BYU, were seen as “less authoritative” with a “systemically lower” influence than their male coworkers.

Preece’s study looked at women in a male-dominated collegiate accounting class, but has repercussions in the corporate world. While the women typically had higher GPAs and more leadership experience, they were seen as less competent and influential when placed in a group that mostly consisted of men. It’s a scenario that’s often the same in the workplace.

One of the keys to breaking this cycle is by speaking up in a meeting or on a call, says BYU. Positive interjections that affirm and validate an idea build confidence and encourage women to participate more. And when a group decision needs to be unanimous, women tend to speak more and have increased influence.

Telecommuting actually has the potential to be a great equalizer, says Lauren Pasquarella-Daley, senior direction of Women and the Future of Work at Catalyst. Technology, if used right, can create inclusion for women in the workplace and help create empathy. The problem is, a lot of the problems that plagued women in the physical workplace have spilled over into virtual ones.

“We enter these remote spaces with our biases and stereotypes and a lot of the things we have in person,” she says. “It’s not like those were left behind. Just as we do in person, we have to be very intentional about being inclusive. It’s very easy for someone who jumps in on a remote meeting to be on mute and lose their opportunity to speak.”

Those who lead meetings, though, need to be cognizant of how they’re running teleconferences. Little steps, such as utilizing the chat function (to aid anyone on mute due to children or pets) or relying on more than body language when taking input (assisting those whose camera is off), can go a long way.

“There is the unprecedented opportunity to leverage this technology and to equalize the playing field, but we have to come in and be more vigilant,” says Tara Van Bommel, director and statistician in Catalyst’s research department. “Understand that women are coming with this socialization to be more polite and to wait for these pauses in conversation. If people can understand those differences, we can come into a meeting and be sure that everyone has a chance to say something.”

Amplifying the feelings of being overlooked on Zoom is the “Motherhood Penalty” – an assumption that working mothers were less committed and less productive than people without children. A report from the Center for American Progress late last year pointed to growing issues with childcare, which it said could impact a notable percentage of the nearly 10 million mothers with young children in the workforce.

“The lack of a childcare infrastructure or family-forward workplace policies—policies that support caregivers to both provide and care for their family members—means the challenges of this moment are leading the United States toward a catastrophe,” the report said. “Mothers will continue to shoulder the majority of family caregiving responsibilities, as they have both historically and thus far in the pandemic. Mothers of color will be the most affected. This will have a significant negative effect on women’s employment and labor force participation rates, which will in turn have a negative effect not only on both current and future earnings but also on retirement security and gender equity in workplaces and homes.”

If family conditions don’t improve, the Center said, lost wages could amount to $64.5 billion per year.

The growing feeling of underrepresentation or being ignored in virtual meetings is the latest in a series of workplace obstacles women are facing due to the pandemic. A report from McKinsey & Company and Lean In published last October found that one in four women – as many as 2 million – are considering leaving their job or stepping away from their careers due to the coronavirus emergency.

“One of the things that concerns me is there is a huge group of women who are thinking about downshifting or leaving because they don’t feel they have another option,” Rachel Thomas, CEO and co-founder of Lean In, told Nasdaq last October. “And even for the women who do stay, there are real signs they’re getting dinged with the Motherhood penalty and other kinds of performance biases that we know women generally face.”

