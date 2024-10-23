EastGroup Properties Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $55.2 million or $1.13, compared to $48.9 million or $1.07 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $162.9 million, compared to $146.5 million last year.

For the three months, funds from operations attributable to common stockholders were $2.13 per share compared to $2.00 per share during the same period last year.

The company now estimates earnings per share for 2024 to be in the range of $4.64 to $4.68 and FFO per share of $8.33 to $8.37.

