EastGroup Properties Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) reported a stronger-than-expected second quarter, with executives pointing to record leasing activity, resilient occupancy and rising development demand across its industrial portfolio.

Chief Executive Officer Marshall Loeb said the company’s second-quarter funds from operations were $2.36 per share, $0.02 above the midpoint of guidance and up 6.8% from the same quarter a year earlier. Year-to-date FFO per share increased 7.6%, continuing what Loeb described as a more than decade-long trend of quarterly FFO per share exceeding the prior-year quarter.

“We had a strong quarter as well as first half of the year,” Loeb said, citing the quality of the company’s portfolio and strength in industrial markets.

Leasing Hits Quarterly Record

President Reid Dunbar said signed leases totaled 3.9 million square feet during the second quarter, a new quarterly record for EastGroup. Development and first-generation leasing also reached a record, at nearly 1.1 million square feet.

Dunbar said customers are increasingly looking past geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty and focusing on longer-term space requirements. He said demand remains positive across EastGroup’s markets and that the company’s “high-quality infill portfolio” is positioned to generate organic growth.

At quarter-end, EastGroup’s portfolio was 96.8% leased and 95.6% occupied. Average quarterly occupancy was 95.6%, down 30 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Same-store occupancy at quarter-end was 96.9%.

The company reported leasing spreads of 34% on a GAAP basis and 19% on a cash basis for leases signed during the quarter. Year-to-date leasing spreads were similar, at 35% GAAP and 19% cash. Cash same-store net operating income increased 8.3% for the quarter and 8.8% year to date.

Loeb also highlighted EastGroup’s tenant diversification, saying its top 10 tenants accounted for 6.6% of rents, down 30 basis points from last year. He said the company targets both geographic and tenant diversity as a way to stabilize earnings through different economic environments.

Guidance Raised on Same-Property Strength and Development Starts

Chief Financial Officer Staci Tyler said second-quarter FFO outperformance was primarily driven by higher-than-projected same-property net operating income, largely due to higher occupancy than expected.

For the third quarter, EastGroup expects FFO of $2.37 to $2.45 per share, with a midpoint of $2.41. The company raised the midpoint of its full-year 2026 FFO guidance by $0.03 to $9.59 per share, representing a 6.8% increase over 2025 actual results.

EastGroup also raised several operating and investment assumptions:

Cash same-property NOI growth guidance was increased by 60 basis points to 6.8% for the year.

Expected same-property occupancy was raised to 96.7%, 30 basis points above prior guidance.

Average month-end portfolio occupancy guidance increased to 95.7%.

Projected 2026 development starts were increased by $60 million to $325 million.

Acquisition guidance was increased by $55 million to $215 million.

Tyler said the company has started $123 million of development projects year to date and now assumes another $202 million of starts in the second half. She said the increase reflects strong development leasing year to date and the current leasing pipeline.

On the balance sheet, Tyler said EastGroup ended the quarter with no balance drawn on its unsecured bank credit facility, leaving $675 million of available capacity. Debt to total market capitalization was 12.9%, the annualized debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 3 times, and interest and fixed charge coverage was 15.1 times.

Development and Acquisitions Expand

Dunbar said EastGroup transferred four development projects in Houston, Austin and Los Angeles to the operating portfolio during the quarter. The projects totaled 669,000 square feet and were 100% leased.

Subsequent to quarter-end, EastGroup acquired a 143,000-square-foot building in the southeast Phoenix submarket. In Austin, the company is under contract to acquire a five-building portfolio in the northeast submarket totaling 388,000 square feet.

Dunbar said development remains the company’s preferred external growth channel from a risk-adjusted return perspective. He said EastGroup has land holdings in more than 20 submarkets, giving it flexibility to pursue additional development if leasing activity continues.

Loeb said the acquisition market remains competitive, with strong private buyer interest in high-quality industrial properties. He said EastGroup has been a “strategic” acquirer rather than an opportunistic one, given the market conditions.

Data Centers, Texas and Infill Demand in Focus

During the question-and-answer session, Loeb said data center-related tenants accounted for about 40% of first-quarter development leasing and 20% of second-quarter development leasing. He characterized the demand driver as early-stage and said EastGroup is leasing to suppliers serving data centers rather than building tenant-specific data center space.

Loeb said markets including Dallas, Phoenix and Atlanta have substantial planned data center capacity relative to current capacity, adding that EastGroup has land presence in markets where that demand may grow.

Executives also pointed to strength in Texas. Dunbar said Dallas and Houston were among EastGroup’s strongest markets at midyear. He said Texas demand is broader than energy and includes data center activity, population growth and corporate relocations.

Loeb said higher diesel prices have not affected leasing decisions in the short term. However, he said sustained higher transportation costs could make last-mile industrial locations more valuable over time, particularly in markets with heavy traffic and growing populations.

Executives Cite Consumer Demand as Key Risk

Asked where weakness could emerge, Loeb said the company is most focused on the consumer. He said higher interest rates and fuel costs could pressure businesses and ultimately affect tenant demand or credit quality.

Chief Operating Officer Brent Wood said supply could typically be a concern in an improving market, but he said supply is currently “in check” across EastGroup’s markets, particularly in smaller, multi-tenant industrial buildings. He said the company has land, buildings and permits positioned to respond if demand continues to improve.

Loeb closed by saying market demand has been gaining momentum for several consecutive quarters. He said EastGroup’s goals remain driving FFO per share growth while improving portfolio quality, which he said should continue to create net asset value growth for shareholders.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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