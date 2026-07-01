Eastern Soars 41% Year to Date: Should You Buy the Stock?

The Eastern Company EML shares have soared 41.4% year to date against the industry’s 18.1% decline. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Allegion plc ALLE and Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE. Shares of ALLE and CDRE have declined 11.8% and 30.2%, respectively, in the same time frame. EML benefits from improving order momentum, diversified end-market exposure, operational efficiency initiatives, strategic aerospace expansion and disciplined capital allocation.



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A Key Look Into EML’s Business Operations

The Eastern Company, founded in 1858 and incorporated in Connecticut in 1912, designs, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial solutions through 14 facilities across North America and Asia. In 2024, it classified Big 3 Mold as discontinued operations after deciding to sell the business, completing the sale of its ISBM division in April 2025, while the remaining divisions returned to continuing operations by January 2026.

Operating through its single reportable Engineered Solutions segment, the company focuses on commercial transportation and logistics markets by delivering returnable packaging systems, blow mold tooling, access and security hardware, mirrors, mirror-camera technologies, and aftermarket vehicle components. Its brands, including Big 3 Precision, Hallink Moulds, Eberhard and Velvac, serve global OEMs and industrial customers, while the company emphasizes operational discipline, organic growth, acquisitions, and strong leadership to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Eastern’s Key Tailwinds

Eastern is benefiting from a broad-based recovery in demand across its key end markets. Management reported strengthening order rates across virtually all business segments, with backlog increasing sequentially for the second consecutive quarter to $82.2 million. Improving order conversion, stronger customer commitments for the second half of 2026, and early recovery in heavy-duty truck production provide greater revenue visibility and position the company for stronger sales growth in the coming quarters.

Operational improvement initiatives are expected to support margin expansion over time. The company is implementing lean manufacturing at Eberhard, deploying automation and robotics at Big 3 and rolling out a new ERP platform at Velvac to enhance order management, inventory visibility and financial processes. These initiatives, together with tighter commercial discipline and pricing controls, are expected to improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase operating leverage as demand continues to recover.

Eastern's diversified portfolio provides another important growth driver. Its businesses serve multiple industrial markets, including commercial transportation, military, packaging, logistics, recreational vehicles and specialty industrial applications, limiting dependence on any single end market. The company also continues to invest in new product development, supply chain optimization and commercial expansion, positioning each operating platform to capitalize on improving industry conditions and gain market share.

The company's disciplined acquisition strategy is creating additional long-term growth opportunities. The acquisition of Sungear and Crown Precision establishes a fourth operating platform focused on aerospace and defense, expanding Eastern into attractive markets supported by long-cycle procurement programs. The acquired businesses add precision engineering capabilities, diversify revenue streams and provide opportunities for operational improvements, automation investments and future platform expansion.

Eastern also benefits from a strong financial foundation and disciplined capital allocation strategy. The company has maintained an uninterrupted quarterly dividend for decades while continuing share repurchases and investing in strategic growth initiatives. Management remains focused on optimizing cash flow, simplifying operations and pursuing value-enhancing investments, providing flexibility to fund future acquisitions and organic expansion while continuing to create long-term shareholder value.

Challenges Persist for EML’s Business

Eastern continues to face operational underperformance at its Big 3 Precision Products business, where below-margin contract pricing on returnable rack orders has pressured gross margins, EBITDA and earnings, with the financial impact expected to persist through the first half of 2026. The company is also experiencing softer demand in returnable transport packaging, reflected in lower shipments and year-over-year backlog declines, while a one-time customer destocking action further weighed on results. In addition, lower production volumes have reduced manufacturing cost absorption, compressing margins, and management remains cautious about macroeconomic uncertainty even as order activity gradually improves.

Eastern’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, EML is trading at 0.79X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 3.61X. The metric also remains lower than that of the company’s peers, Allegion (3.32X) and Cadre (2.4X).



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Conclusion

Despite near-term headwinds from operational challenges at Big 3 Precision Products and lingering demand softness in certain end markets, Eastern's improving order momentum, operational efficiency initiatives, diversified business mix, disciplined capital allocation and strategic aerospace expansion position it well for long-term growth.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with EML’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.