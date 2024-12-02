Eastern Resources Limited Updates Share Issuance Details

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Eastern Resources Limited has updated its previous announcement regarding the issuance of shares, noting a minor adjustment due to rounding, which resulted in one less share being issued than initially stated. This update reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in its financial disclosures, crucial for investors monitoring market dynamics.

