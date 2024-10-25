News & Insights

Eastern Resources Advances Lithium and Iron Projects

October 25, 2024 — 03:35 am EDT

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Eastern Resources Limited has reported significant progress in its Lepidolite Hill Lithium Project, collaborating with consultancy Nagrom to conduct metallurgical tests aimed at producing commercial lithium concentrate. The company is also advancing the Environmental Effects Assessment for its Nowa Nowa Iron Project while exploring new project acquisitions. As of the end of the quarter, Eastern Resources holds cash reserves of approximately $3.97 million.

